Will Portland be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Portland's full tournament resume.

How Portland ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 144

Portland's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 30, Portland defeated the Oregon Ducks (No. 62 in the RPI) by a score of 91-60. With 15 points, Dyani Ananiev was the top scorer versus Oregon. Second on the team was Maisie Burnham, with 15 points.

Next best wins

73-64 at home over Montana State (No. 138/RPI) on December 2

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 192/RPI) on November 6

68-63 on the road over UTEP (No. 267/RPI) on December 9

67-54 on the road over Portland State (No. 308/RPI) on December 20

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on November 14

Portland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Pilots are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Portland faces the 72nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Looking at the Pilots' upcoming schedule, they have six games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Portland's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Portland's next game

Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

