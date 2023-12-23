When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Portland State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Portland State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 33

Portland State's best wins

Against the UCSB Gauchos on November 9, Portland State notched its best win of the season, which was an 82-76 road victory. With 14 points, Jorell Saterfield was the leading scorer against UCSB. Second on the team was Isaiah Johnson, with 12 points.

Next best wins

75-74 at home over Portland (No. 193/RPI) on November 28

66-63 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 218/RPI) on November 17

75-72 on the road over Fresno State (No. 245/RPI) on December 18

62-55 on the road over Air Force (No. 309/RPI) on November 6

73-57 over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on November 18

Portland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Vikings have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Portland State gets the 244th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Vikings' 19 remaining games this season, 19 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

PSU has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Portland State's next game

Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Portland State Vikings

Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Portland State Vikings Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

