2024 NCAA Bracketology: Portland State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Portland State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Portland State's complete tournament resume.
How Portland State ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|191
Portland State's best wins
Portland State, in its best win of the season, took down the UC Davis Aggies 71-62 on November 9. In the win against UC Davis, Rhema Ogele amassed a team-leading 24 points. Esmeralda Morales came through with 21 points.
Next best wins
- 72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 317/RPI) on November 29
- 75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on November 25
Portland State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
- Based on the RPI, Portland State has three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Portland State is playing the 186th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Glancing at the Vikings' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.
- PSU has 19 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Portland State's next game
- Matchup: Portland State Vikings vs. Idaho Vandals
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
