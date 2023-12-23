Will Portland State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Portland State's complete tournament resume.

How Portland State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-1 NR NR 191

Portland State's best wins

Portland State, in its best win of the season, took down the UC Davis Aggies 71-62 on November 9. In the win against UC Davis, Rhema Ogele amassed a team-leading 24 points. Esmeralda Morales came through with 21 points.

Next best wins

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 317/RPI) on November 29

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on November 25

Portland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Based on the RPI, Portland State has three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Portland State is playing the 186th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Vikings' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

PSU has 19 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Portland State's next game

Matchup: Portland State Vikings vs. Idaho Vandals

Portland State Vikings vs. Idaho Vandals Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

