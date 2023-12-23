Saturday's game between the UMass Minutemen (6-3) and the Portland Pilots (6-7) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-70, heavily favoring UMass to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:30 AM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Portland vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Portland vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 82, Portland 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-12.0)

UMass (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -32 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (174th in college basketball) and allow 77.8 per contest (320th in college basketball).

Portland ranks 206th in the nation at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.5 its opponents average.

Portland connects on 2.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.2.

The Pilots average 94.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (206th in college basketball), and allow 97.0 points per 100 possessions (321st in college basketball).

Portland has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.7 per game (315th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (303rd in college basketball).

