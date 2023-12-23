The Portland Pilots (6-7) hit the court against the UMass Minutemen (6-3) at 1:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN2.

Portland vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET

ESPN

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Minutemen allow to opponents.

Portland has a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Pilots are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen sit at 62nd.

The Pilots average 75.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 72.9 the Minutemen give up.

Portland is 6-2 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

Portland is scoring 79.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (72.6).

Defensively the Pilots have played better in home games this year, allowing 74.1 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Portland has performed better in home games this year, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Portland Upcoming Schedule