How to Watch Portland vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Pilots (6-7) hit the court against the UMass Minutemen (6-3) at 1:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Portland vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- Portland has a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Pilots are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen sit at 62nd.
- The Pilots average 75.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 72.9 the Minutemen give up.
- Portland is 6-2 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- Portland is scoring 79.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (72.6).
- Defensively the Pilots have played better in home games this year, allowing 74.1 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Portland has performed better in home games this year, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 83-72
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 91-63
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 69-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/23/2023
|UMass
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/6/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Chiles Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.