Portland vs. UMass December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (6-7) will meet the UMass Minutemen (6-3) at 1:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Portland vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 1:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Austin: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 15.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 17.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Portland vs. UMass Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|283rd
|32.8
|Rebounds
|38.3
|26th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|16th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
