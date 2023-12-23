The Portland Pilots (6-7) will meet the UMass Minutemen (6-3) at 1:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Portland vs. UMass Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Harris: 12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Vukasin Masic: 12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chris Austin: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

  • Matt Cross: 15.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josh Cohen: 17.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Portland vs. UMass Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 69.8 216th
352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 71.4 221st
283rd 32.8 Rebounds 38.3 26th
297th 7 Off. Rebounds 11 16th
14th 9.6 3pt Made 5.9 320th
56th 14.8 Assists 13.6 136th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 14 334th

