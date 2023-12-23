Toumani Camara and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be matching up versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Camara put up four points in a 118-117 loss against the Wizards.

Let's look at Camara's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Toumani Camara Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.1 9.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.5 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 12.8 15.3 PR -- 11.8 14.5



Toumani Camara Insights vs. the Warriors

Camara is responsible for taking 7.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.4 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 116.1 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are seventh in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

Toumani Camara vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 22 11 3 0 3 0 2 12/6/2023 27 6 13 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.