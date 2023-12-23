Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (14-14) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-8.5
|232.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played seven games this season that ended with a point total higher than 232.5 points.
- Portland's matchups this season have a 222.3-point average over/under, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Portland's ATS record is 13-14-0 this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (28%) in those games.
- This season, Portland has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.
Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|14
|50%
|116.9
|224.9
|116.1
|230.4
|229.6
|Trail Blazers
|7
|25.9%
|108.0
|224.9
|114.3
|230.4
|225.0
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (9-5-0) than at home (4-9-0).
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 116.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Portland is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 116.1 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|13-14
|7-6
|12-15
|Warriors
|12-16
|1-2
|16-12
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Warriors
|108.0
|116.9
|29
|11
|3-2
|9-7
|1-4
|11-5
|114.3
|116.1
|17
|20
|10-5
|2-3
|7-8
|4-1
