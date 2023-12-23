Player prop bet options for Jerami Grant and others are listed when the Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -122)

Grant's 22.6 points per game are 1.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Get Grant gear at Fanatics!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -108)

Deandre Ayton's 13.1 points per game average is 2.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 15.5-point prop bet for Malcolm Brogdon on Saturday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average (15.1).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.