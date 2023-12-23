Jerami Grant is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (14-14) match up with the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Wizards on Thursday, 118-117. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 41 points (and added seven assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 41 4 7 0 0 7 Deandre Ayton 23 16 2 0 1 0 Jerami Grant 20 2 4 1 0 4

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant gives the Trail Blazers 22.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Deandre Ayton adds 13.1 points per game, plus 11.0 boards and 1.6 assists.

Malcolm Brogdon's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Toumani Camara gives the Trail Blazers 7.1 points, 4.7 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jabari Walker averages 7.3 points, 5.1 boards and 0.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 22.6 2.6 4.9 0.6 0.1 2.8 Shaedon Sharpe 15.4 4.8 3.0 0.6 0.1 2.4 Scoot Henderson 12.0 2.9 4.4 0.4 0.3 0.9 Toumani Camara 9.0 5.5 0.8 1.5 0.4 1.1 Deandre Ayton 8.8 7.5 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.0

