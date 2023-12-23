On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors (14-14) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20). It airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-8.5) 232.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-9) 232.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 116.9 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 116.1 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +23 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers put up 108 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 114.3 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -169 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 224.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 230.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has covered 12 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Portland has compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Warriors +4000 +2000 -

