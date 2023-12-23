The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dunn's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 23:35 on the ice per game.

In four of 34 games this year, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 19 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Dunn has an assist in 18 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dunn has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dunn Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 4 25 Points 3 4 Goals 1 21 Assists 2

