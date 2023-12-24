Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big Sky? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Montana

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 22-6

7-4 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: W 73-61 vs UC Davis

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Weber State

@ Weber State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Portland State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

9-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: W 75-72 vs Fresno State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Weber State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-4 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: W 90-39 vs Park (AZ)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 73-66 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-16

6-6 | 16-16 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 91-51 vs San Francisco

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Colorado

@ Northern Colorado Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: W 83-79 vs Air Force

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Montana State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: L 82-70 vs CSU Northridge

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Idaho

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: L 82-67 vs UC Riverside

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-7 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: L 76-57 vs Oregon State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Montana State

Montana State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-27

3-8 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: W 100-45 vs Bethesda (CA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game