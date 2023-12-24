Should you wager on Colby Parkinson scoring a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's 17 catches have turned into 184 yards (15.3 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 23 occasions.

Parkinson, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0 Week 14 @49ers 2 2 28 1 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 6 0

