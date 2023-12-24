Geno Smith has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 226.4 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

Smith has compiled 2,918 passing yards this year (243.2 per game), including 15 passing TDs and nine picks. On the ground, Smith has also rushed 30 times for 92 yards and one score, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Titans

Smith vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Tennessee in 2023.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

Smith will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 226.4 passing yards per game.

The Titans' defense ranks third in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (15 total passing TDs).

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has exceeded his passing yards prop total in six of 12 opportunities this year.

The Seahawks pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 18th in NFL action in points scored.

Smith is No. 9 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (2,918 total yards passing).

Smith has completed at least one touchdown pass in nine of 12 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 57.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (16).

Smith accounts for 44.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his total 402 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 23-for-41 / 334 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 18-for-27 / 180 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 22-for-34 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 31-for-47 / 369 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 13-for-28 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

