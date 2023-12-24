Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks have a game against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Walker's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Walker has rushed for 720 yards on 176 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 24 catches (31 targets) for 232 yards.

Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Seahawks have no other RB on the injury list.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Walker 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 720 7 4.1 31 24 232 1

Walker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0

