Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 17th-ranked rushing defense in Week 16, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Walker has compiled a team-leading 720 yards rushing on 176 attempts (60.0 ypg), with seven rushing scores. On the season, Walker also has 24 receptions for 232 yards (19.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Walker vs. the Titans

Walker vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games The Titans have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Walker will face the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense this week. The Titans give up 112.9 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Titans have put up 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Titans' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in four of his 12 opportunities this season (33.3%).

The Seahawks have passed 59.8% of the time and run 40.2% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 322 rushes this season. He's taken 176 of those carries (54.7%).

In five of his games this year, Walker has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has scored eight of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (28.6%).

He has 34 carries in the red zone (55.7% of his team's 61 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Walker Receiving Insights

Walker, in five of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Walker has 6.5% of his team's target share (31 targets on 478 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 31 times this season, averaging 7.5 yards per target.

Walker has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Walker has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts).

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 19 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

