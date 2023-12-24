Noah Fant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Fant's stats below.

Rep Noah Fant and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Fant has been targeted 37 times, with season stats of 355 yards on 27 receptions (13.1 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Fant's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Noah Fant Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Seahawks have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Fant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 37 27 355 156 0 13.1

Fant Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @49ers 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 3 16 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.