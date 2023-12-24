See how each Pac-12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Stanford

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

10-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 92-52 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UCLA

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

11-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 85-46 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: USC

USC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. USC

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-0 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: W 85-77 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

10-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 89-36 vs Weber State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Colorado

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-1 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: W 78-56 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: Utah

Utah Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon State

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-0 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 77-65 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

7. Washington State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 19-12

11-3 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: L 69-62 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8. Cal

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-2 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: W 79-55 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Opponent: Stanford

Stanford Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Washington

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 17-12

11-1 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: L 59-51 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10. Arizona

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 13-17

8-4 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 81-69 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

Opponent: Seattle U

Seattle U Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

11. Oregon

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-21

9-4 | 10-21 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: W 70-63 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-22

8-4 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: W 80-76 vs Fresno State

