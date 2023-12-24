See how each Pac-12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Stanford

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 92-52 vs UC Davis

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cal
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UCLA

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
  • Last Game: W 85-46 vs Hawaii

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: USC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. USC

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
  • Last Game: W 85-77 vs Long Beach State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCLA
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
  • Last Game: W 89-36 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Colorado
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Colorado

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
  • Last Game: W 78-56 vs Northern Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
  • Last Game: W 77-65 vs Texas Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Morgan State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

7. Washington State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
  • Last Game: L 69-62 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stanford
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8. Cal

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: W 79-55 vs UL Monroe

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stanford
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Washington

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
  • Last Game: L 59-51 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cal
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10. Arizona

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 81-69 vs Gonzaga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seattle U
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

11. Oregon

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
  • Last Game: W 70-63 vs Oklahoma State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Overall Rank: 119th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
  • Last Game: W 80-76 vs Fresno State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Santa Clara
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.