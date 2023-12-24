Sunday's game between the Temple Owls (6-6) and Portland Pilots (6-8) going head-to-head at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 77-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Owls, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on December 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Portland vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Portland vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 77, Portland 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-3.3)

Temple (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have a -54 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and are giving up 79.4 per contest to rank 338th in college basketball.

Portland records 35.5 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) compared to the 35.3 of its opponents.

Portland hits 2.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (143rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.1.

The Pilots rank 194th in college basketball with 94.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 335th in college basketball defensively with 99.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Portland has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 13.6 (311th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (302nd in college basketball).

