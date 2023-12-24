The Portland Pilots (6-8) take a three-game skid into a home contest with the Temple Owls (6-6), who have dropped three straight as well. It starts at 1:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Portland vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN2

Portland Stats Insights

  • The Pilots make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • In games Portland shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
  • The Owls are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pilots sit at 232nd.
  • The 75.6 points per game the Pilots put up are just 0.8 more points than the Owls allow (74.8).
  • Portland is 6-2 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

  • Portland is averaging 79.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 72.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Pilots have played better at home this year, giving up 74.1 points per game, compared to 80.4 on the road.
  • Portland is making 8.6 treys per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 1.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Grand Canyon L 91-63 Footprint Center
12/21/2023 @ Hawaii L 69-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/23/2023 UMass L 100-78 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Temple - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/6/2024 Pacific - Chiles Center
1/11/2024 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

