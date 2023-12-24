How to Watch Portland vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:16 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots (6-8) take a three-game skid into a home contest with the Temple Owls (6-6), who have dropped three straight as well. It starts at 1:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Portland vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- In games Portland shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
- The Owls are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pilots sit at 232nd.
- The 75.6 points per game the Pilots put up are just 0.8 more points than the Owls allow (74.8).
- Portland is 6-2 when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- Portland is averaging 79.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 72.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Pilots have played better at home this year, giving up 74.1 points per game, compared to 80.4 on the road.
- Portland is making 8.6 treys per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 1.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 91-63
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 69-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/23/2023
|UMass
|L 100-78
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Temple
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/6/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Chiles Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.