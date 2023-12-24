The Portland Pilots (6-8) take a three-game skid into a home contest with the Temple Owls (6-6), who have dropped three straight as well. It starts at 1:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Portland vs. Temple Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

In games Portland shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.

The Owls are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pilots sit at 232nd.

The 75.6 points per game the Pilots put up are just 0.8 more points than the Owls allow (74.8).

Portland is 6-2 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

Portland is averaging 79.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 72.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Pilots have played better at home this year, giving up 74.1 points per game, compared to 80.4 on the road.

Portland is making 8.6 treys per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 1.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.8 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Portland Upcoming Schedule