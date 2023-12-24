Portland vs. Temple December 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (6-8) face the Temple Owls (6-6) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Portland vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 24
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Harris: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Austin: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 18.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Settle: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Portland vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|283rd
|32.8
|Rebounds
|35.2
|153rd
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
