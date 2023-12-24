The Portland Pilots (6-8) face the Temple Owls (6-6) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Portland vs. Temple Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Harris: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Austin: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Players to Watch

  • Hysier Miller: 18.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • William Settle: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joran Riley: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Zion Stanford: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 69.6 224th
352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
283rd 32.8 Rebounds 35.2 153rd
297th 7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
14th 9.6 3pt Made 8 104th
56th 14.8 Assists 13.8 117th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.