The Portland Pilots (6-8) face the Temple Owls (6-6) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Portland vs. Temple Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 24

Sunday, December 24 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Harris: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Vukasin Masic: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Austin: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 18.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK William Settle: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Joran Riley: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Zion Stanford: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Portland vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 69.6 224th 352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 283rd 32.8 Rebounds 35.2 153rd 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8 104th 56th 14.8 Assists 13.8 117th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 13.2 304th

