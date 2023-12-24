There is one matchup on today's Premier League schedule, Chelsea FC playing Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today's Premier League action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC is on the road to match up with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Chelsea FC (+100)

Chelsea FC (+100) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+270)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+270) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.