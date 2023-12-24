The Tennessee Titans (5-9) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Seahawks vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Seahawks by 0.1 points, just 2.9 less than the 3-point spread set by BetMGM.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 63.0%.

The Seahawks have won 83.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Seattle has gone 4-1 (80%).

The Titans have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee has a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +142 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Seahawks or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3)



Tennessee (+3) The Seahawks have put together a record of 8-5-1 against the spread this season.

Seattle has an ATS record of 2-2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread six times in 14 games with a set spread.

Tennessee has a record of 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) The two teams average a combined 1.7 fewer points per game (39.8) than this game's total of 41.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 45.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the point total in this game.

Seahawks games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (42.9%).

Titans games have gone over the point total in five out of 14 opportunities (35.7%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 38.6 3

DeAndre Hopkins Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 65.6 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.