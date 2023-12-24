Best Bets, Odds for the Seahawks vs. Titans Game – Week 16
The Tennessee Titans (5-9) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and here are our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Seahawks vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model favors the Seahawks by 0.1 points, just 2.9 less than the 3-point spread set by BetMGM.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 63.0%.
- The Seahawks have won 83.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-1).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Seattle has gone 4-1 (80%).
- The Titans have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tennessee has a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +142 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Seahawks or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 16 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3)
- The Seahawks have put together a record of 8-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 2-2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Titans have covered the spread six times in 14 games with a set spread.
- Tennessee has a record of 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.7 fewer points per game (39.8) than this game's total of 41.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 45.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the point total in this game.
- Seahawks games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (42.9%).
- Titans games have gone over the point total in five out of 14 opportunities (35.7%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|38.6
|3
DeAndre Hopkins Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|65.6
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.