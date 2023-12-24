The Seattle Seahawks' (7-7) injury report has 14 players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 24 game against the Tennessee Titans (5-9). The game starts at 1:00 PM at Nissan Stadium.

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing, winning 20-17.

Their last time out, the Titans were beaten by the Houston Texans 19-16.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder Questionable Geno Smith QB Groin Full Participation In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Out Nick Bellore LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Illness Questionable Quandre Diggs FS NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bobby Wagner LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Frank Clark DE Illness Out Julian Love S NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out Tre Brown CB Heel Questionable Noah Fant TE Toe Full Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hip Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Illness Questionable Amani Hooker DB Knee Out Jack Gibbens LB Back Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hip Out K'Von Wallace S Quad Out Caleb Farley CB Back Out Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Knee Out Arden Key OLB Back Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR Hand Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Philips WR Hamstring Out Trevon Wesco TE Shin Questionable Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Questionable Aaron Brewer OL Ankle Questionable Will Levis QB Ankle Questionable TK McLendon Jr. DE Shoulder Out Josh Whyle TE Knee Questionable

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Seahawks or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seahawks Season Insights

With 363.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have had to rely on their 20th-ranked offense (322.9 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in points allowed (363.7 points allowed per contest).

The Seahawks rank 15th in pass offense (230.4 passing yards per game) and 24th in pass defense (236.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Seattle has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 92.6 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks are ranked 25th in the NFL (127.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 19 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Seahawks' +3 turnover margin ranks 12th in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-175), Titans (+145)

Seahawks (-175), Titans (+145) Total: 41.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.