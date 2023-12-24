Seahawks vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 16
The Seattle Seahawks' (7-7) injury report has 14 players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 24 game against the Tennessee Titans (5-9). The game starts at 1:00 PM at Nissan Stadium.
The Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing, winning 20-17.
Their last time out, the Titans were beaten by the Houston Texans 19-16.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Ribs
|Out
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Evan Brown
|C
|Illness
|Questionable
|Quandre Diggs
|FS
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Illness
|Out
|Julian Love
|S
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Out
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Heel
|Questionable
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Knee
|Out
|Jack Gibbens
|LB
|Back
|Out
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Hip
|Out
|K'Von Wallace
|S
|Quad
|Out
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Back
|Out
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Arden Key
|OLB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Shin
|Questionable
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Will Levis
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|TK McLendon Jr.
|DE
|Shoulder
|Out
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Seahawks Season Insights
- With 363.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have had to rely on their 20th-ranked offense (322.9 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in points allowed (363.7 points allowed per contest).
- The Seahawks rank 15th in pass offense (230.4 passing yards per game) and 24th in pass defense (236.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.
- Seattle has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 92.6 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks are ranked 25th in the NFL (127.3 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 19 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Seahawks' +3 turnover margin ranks 12th in the NFL.
Seahawks vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-175), Titans (+145)
- Total: 41.5 points
