The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) go on the road to match up against the Tennessee Titans (5-9) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Titans allow (21.5).

The Seahawks average just 16.4 fewer yards per game (322.9), than the Titans give up per contest (339.3).

This season, Seattle piles up 92.6 rushing yards per game, 20.3 fewer than Tennessee allows per outing (112.9).

This year, the Seahawks have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Titans' takeaways (12).

Seahawks Away Performance

On the road, the Seahawks score fewer points (20.6 per game) than overall (21.4). They also allow more (24.9 per game) than overall (23.9).

On the road, the Seahawks pick up fewer yards (318.6 per game) than overall (322.9). They also allow more (371.4 per game) than overall (363.7).

The Seahawks accumulate fewer rushing yards in away games (75.4 per game) than they do overall (92.6), and allow more (135.6 per game) than overall (127.3).

The Seahawks convert more third downs away from home (34.5%) than they do overall (34.1%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (43.5%) than overall (46.6%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/30/2023 at Dallas L 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco L 28-16 FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - -

