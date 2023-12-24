Seahawks vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, December 24, 2023, the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Tennessee Titans (5-9). The game's total has been listed at 41.5 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Titans. The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be found in this article before they take on the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-2.5)
|41.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-2.5)
|41.5
|-142
|+120
Other Week 16 Odds
Seattle vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream:
Seahawks vs. Titans Betting Insights
- Seattle's ATS record is 8-6-0 this season.
- The Seahawks' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 3-3.
- Seattle games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (42.9%).
- Tennessee has covered the spread six times in 14 games.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Titans are 5-5.
- This season, five of Tennessee's 14 games have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
