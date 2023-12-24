The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-9) square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Titans can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 3 41.5 -175 +145

Seahawks vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has an average total of 44.6 in their games this year, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Seattle has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

The average total for Tennessee's games this season is 40.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Titans have covered the spread six times in 14 games with a set spread.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog 11 times and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

Tennessee has entered four games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

Seahawks vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.4 18 23.9 24 44.6 8 14 Titans 18.4 27 21.5 17 40.3 5 14

Seahawks vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

In its past three games, Seattle has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In Seattle's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Seahawks have been outscored by 35 points this season (2.5 points per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by 44 points (3.1 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

The Titans have hit the over twice in their past three games.

The Seahawks have a -35-point scoring differential on the season (-2.5 per game). The Titans also have been outscored by opponents this year (44 total points, 3.1 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 43.4 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24.6 26.0 ATS Record 8-6-0 3-4-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 4-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-1 1-5

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 40.1 40.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 21.4 22.7 ATS Record 6-8-0 4-3-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 3-2 1-5

