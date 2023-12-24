Find out how each WCC team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Gonzaga

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

9-3 | 23-6 Odds to Win WCC: -140

-140 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: W 100-76 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Saint Mary's (CA)

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 22-8

8-6 | 22-8 Odds to Win WCC: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 69-64 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. San Francisco

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

10-4 | 24-6 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 77-57 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Santa Clara

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-12

9-5 | 18-12 Odds to Win WCC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: W 81-73 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Loyola Marymount

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-6 | 16-13 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: L 76-67 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. San Diego

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

9-4 | 14-15 Odds to Win WCC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 69-66 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: Fresno State

Fresno State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Pepperdine

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-8 | 10-19 Odds to Win WCC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: W 71-59 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Opponent: Westcliff

Westcliff Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Portland

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

6-9 | 6-23 Odds to Win WCC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 55-54 vs Temple

Next Game

Opponent: Pacific

Pacific Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: WCC Network

9. Pacific

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 4-25

5-9 | 4-25 Odds to Win WCC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: L 67-56 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game