Find out how each WCC team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

WCC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Gonzaga

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Odds to Win WCC: -140
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
  • Last Game: W 100-76 vs Jackson State

Next Game

  • Opponent: San Diego State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win WCC: +140
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: L 69-64 vs Missouri State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kent State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. San Francisco

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Odds to Win WCC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 48th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
  • Last Game: W 77-57 vs Fresno State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Santa Clara

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Odds to Win WCC: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
  • Last Game: W 81-73 vs Duquesne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Yale
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Loyola Marymount

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Odds to Win WCC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
  • Last Game: L 76-67 vs Colorado State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. San Diego

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Odds to Win WCC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 159th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
  • Last Game: W 69-66 vs South Dakota

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fresno State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Pepperdine

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Odds to Win WCC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 192nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
  • Last Game: W 71-59 vs William & Mary

Next Game

  • Opponent: Westcliff
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Portland

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Odds to Win WCC: +6600
  • Overall Rank: 263rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
  • Last Game: L 55-54 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pacific
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
  • TV Channel: WCC Network

9. Pacific

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Odds to Win WCC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 350th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
  • Last Game: L 67-56 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal Maritime
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

