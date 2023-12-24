Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly WCC Power Rankings
Find out how each WCC team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
WCC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Odds to Win WCC: -140
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: W 100-76 vs Jackson State
Next Game
- Opponent: San Diego State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win WCC: +140
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 69-64 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Kent State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. San Francisco
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: W 77-57 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Odds to Win WCC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: W 81-73 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Opponent: Yale
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
- Last Game: L 76-67 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. San Diego
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Odds to Win WCC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 69-66 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Odds to Win WCC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: W 71-59 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Opponent: Westcliff
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Portland
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Odds to Win WCC: +6600
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: L 55-54 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacific
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: WCC Network
9. Pacific
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Odds to Win WCC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: L 67-56 vs CSU Fullerton
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Maritime
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
