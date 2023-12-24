Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly Women's WCC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the WCC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WCC Power Rankings
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 67-56 vs New Mexico
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Portland
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
2. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: W 76-57 vs CSU Fullerton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Portland
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 67-54 vs Portland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Gonzaga
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
4. Pacific
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: W 108-45 vs Cal Maritime
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Columbia
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
5. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: W 63-56 vs Denver
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Jose State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
6. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: W 77-74 vs CSU Northridge
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. San Diego
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: L 62-54 vs Boise State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. San Francisco
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: L 81-79 vs Long Beach State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Columbia
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
9. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: L 80-62 vs Northern Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal State LA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.