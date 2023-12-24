Who is the team to beat at the top of the WCC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

1. Gonzaga

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 29-2

13-2 | 29-2 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 67-56 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: @ Portland

@ Portland Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Santa Clara

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-5

11-3 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: W 76-57 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Portland

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-6 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 67-54 vs Portland State

Next Game

Opponent: Gonzaga

Gonzaga Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Pacific

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-13

8-4 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: W 108-45 vs Cal Maritime

Next Game

Opponent: Columbia

Columbia Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

5. Saint Mary's (CA)

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: W 63-56 vs Denver

Next Game

Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6. Loyola Marymount

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-17

5-6 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 77-74 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. San Diego

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 62-54 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. San Francisco

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-21

3-8 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: L 81-79 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

Opponent: Columbia

Columbia Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9. Pepperdine

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-9 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: L 80-62 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game