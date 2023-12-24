Will Dissly has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 226.4 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

Dissly's 13 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 120 yards (10.9 per game) so far this year.

Dissly vs. the Titans

No games Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is conceding 226.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this year, the Titans have allowed 15 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third in league play.

Seahawks Player Previews

Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Dissly Receiving Insights

Dissly, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of five games this season.

Dissly has received 3.8% of his team's 478 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has been targeted 18 times this season, averaging 6.7 yards per target.

Having played 10 games this season, Dissly has not had a TD reception.

Dissly's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

