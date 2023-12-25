The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) enter a matchup against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field on a three-game losing streak.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Eagles and the Giants.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 13.5 43 -900 +575

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's matchups this year have an average point total of 46.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have compiled a 6-5-3 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 9-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 81.8% of those games).

Philadelphia has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

New York Giants

The Giants have played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 43 points.

New York has a 40.2-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Giants are 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Giants have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

New York has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Eagles vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 25.6 7 24.4 25 46.7 9 14 Giants 13.5 31 24.1 24 40.2 5 14

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Eagles

Philadelphia is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in its past three games.

In Philadelphia's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Eagles have fared better in divisional contests, as they've put up 2.7 more points against teams in their division (28.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (25.6 points per game). That said, they've allowed 29.5 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 24.4 points per game in all games.

The Eagles have totaled just 18 more points than their opponents this season (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 149 points (10.6 per game).

Giants

Over its last three contests, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

In their past three games, the Giants have gone over the total once.

On offense, the Giants are better in division games (15.5 points scored per game) than overall (13.5). But on defense they are worse (28.8 points allowed per game) than overall (24.1).

The Eagles have scored only 18 more points than their opponents this year (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 149 points (10.6 per game).

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 47.5 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 26.0 25.4 ATS Record 6-5-3 2-2-2 4-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 5-1-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 5-0 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.2 39.0 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.3 25.5 ATS Record 5-8-1 3-2-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-3 1-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.