The Portland Trail Blazers, Deandre Ayton included, square off versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ayton, in his last time out, had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 126-106 loss to the Warriors.

In this article we will look at Ayton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.1 13.7 Rebounds 11.5 10.8 10.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 25.5 26 PR -- 23.9 24.4



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Kings

Ayton has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 10.3% and 12.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ayton's Trail Blazers average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have given up 117.4 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

Giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

The Kings are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27.2 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 41 18 10 2 0 0 0

