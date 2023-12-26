The Sacramento Kings (17-11) face the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Trail Blazers 112

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.0)

Kings (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Kings (15-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 7.2% more often than the Trail Blazers (13-15-0) this season.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 52.9% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (46.4% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (53.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 13-8, while the Trail Blazers are 7-19 as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the second-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (108 per game) and 17th in points allowed (114.7).

Portland is the third-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (41) and 24th in rebounds allowed (45.1).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists at 22.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (14.5 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (15.2 per game).

The Trail Blazers make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 20th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

