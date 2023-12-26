The matchups in a Tuesday soccer schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Premier League match featuring Newcastle United FC taking on Nottingham Forest.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Premier League: Newcastle United FC vs Nottingham Forest

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Brescia vs Parma

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Scottish Premiership: Dundee vs Celtic

League: Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Palermo vs Cremonese

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: U.C. Sampdoria vs SSC Bari

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 2:25 PM ET

2:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!