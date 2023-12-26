How to Watch Premier League, Italian Serie B Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Tuesday, December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The matchups in a Tuesday soccer schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Premier League match featuring Newcastle United FC taking on Nottingham Forest.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Premier League: Newcastle United FC vs Nottingham Forest
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Brescia vs Parma
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 8:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Scottish Premiership: Dundee vs Celtic
- League: Scottish Premiership
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Palermo vs Cremonese
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: U.C. Sampdoria vs SSC Bari
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
