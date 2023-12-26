The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) clash with the Sacramento Kings (13-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Deandre Ayton posts 12.9 points, 1.6 assists and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 17 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 38% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Toumani Camara averages 6.7 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 boards.

Kings Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings 18.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.

The Kings are receiving 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Malik Monk this season.

The Kings are getting 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this year.

Keegan Murray gives the Kings 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while posting 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Kings 106.5 Points Avg. 116.3 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 116.9 43.3% Field Goal % 46.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.1%

