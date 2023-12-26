The Sacramento Kings (17-11) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -6.5 236.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in four of 28 games this season.

The average total for Portland's games this season is 222.7 points, 13.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Portland is 13-15-0 ATS this season.

The Trail Blazers have come away with seven wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Portland has won four of its 18 games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 14 50% 117.5 225.5 117.4 232.1 234.9 Trail Blazers 4 14.3% 108 225.5 114.7 232.1 225.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (9-6-0) than at home (4-9-0).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 117.4 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.4 points, Portland is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 13-15 9-9 13-15 Kings 15-13 2-2 15-13

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights

Trail Blazers Kings 108 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-6 1-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 7-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

