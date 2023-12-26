How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (17-11) play the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) on December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Kings vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Kings vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Kings vs Trail Blazers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 49.0% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Portland has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 49.0% from the field.
- The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank sixth.
- The Trail Blazers average 9.4 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Kings give up (117.4).
- When it scores more than 117.4 points, Portland is 1-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers put up 107.7 points per game at home, 0.5 fewer points than away (108.2). Defensively they allow 115.4 per game, 1.3 more than on the road (114.1).
- At home, Portland allows 115.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 114.1.
- This season the Trail Blazers are averaging fewer assists at home (22.1 per game) than away (22.7).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.