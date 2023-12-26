The Sacramento Kings (17-11) play the Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) on December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 49.0% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 49.0% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank sixth.

The Trail Blazers average 9.4 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Kings give up (117.4).

When it scores more than 117.4 points, Portland is 1-3.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers put up 107.7 points per game at home, 0.5 fewer points than away (108.2). Defensively they allow 115.4 per game, 1.3 more than on the road (114.1).

This season the Trail Blazers are averaging fewer assists at home (22.1 per game) than away (22.7).

