In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Alexander Wennberg to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wennberg stats and insights

In four of 35 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:01 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:02 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.