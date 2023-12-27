Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a bet on Wennberg in the Kraken-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:37 on the ice per game.

Wennberg has a goal in four games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Wennberg has a point in 13 games this year through 35 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Wennberg has an assist in nine of 35 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Wennberg's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 5 13 Points 2 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.