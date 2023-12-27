Can we anticipate Brian Dumoulin scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (three shots).

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Dumoulin averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

