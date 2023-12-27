Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jackson County, Oregon today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Springfield High School at South Medford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM PT on December 27

7:45 PM PT on December 27 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School at North Medford High School