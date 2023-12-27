Jackson County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jackson County, Oregon today? We've got the information.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
