For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Jared McCann a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in 13 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, McCann has accumulated six goals and three assists.

He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:02 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

