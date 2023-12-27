Coming off a loss last time out, the Calgary Flames will host the Seattle Kraken (who won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

The Kraken's matchup with the Flames can be watched on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2023 Kraken Flames 4-3 (F/OT) CGY 11/4/2023 Kraken Flames 6-3 CGY

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 108 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 94 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 35 5 23 28 18 20 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 35 11 16 27 16 24 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 35 9 12 21 11 14 42.1% Jared McCann 34 14 7 21 15 10 57.5% Matthew Beniers 35 5 13 18 16 23 45.7%

Flames Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flames are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

The Flames' 102 total goals (three per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Flames have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Flames have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Flames Key Players