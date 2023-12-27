Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lane County, Oregon today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thurston High School at Adrienne Nelson High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM PT on December 27

2:15 PM PT on December 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencoe High School at Winston Churchill High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 27

5:30 PM PT on December 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamette High School at South Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 27

7:00 PM PT on December 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at South Medford High School