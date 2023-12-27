Lane County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lane County, Oregon today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thurston High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Winston Churchill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamette High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.