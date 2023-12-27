Marion County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Marion County, Oregon, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshfield High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kelso High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM PT on December 27
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at Milwaukie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamette High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
