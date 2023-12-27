In Marion County, Oregon, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marshfield High School at Stayton High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 27

12:00 AM PT on December 27 Location: Stayton, OR

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Kelso High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM PT on December 27

11:00 AM PT on December 27 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Salem High School at Milwaukie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 27

6:00 PM PT on December 27 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamette High School at South Salem High School