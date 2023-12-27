Multnomah County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Multnomah County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portland Christian High School at Neah-Kah-Nie High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Rockaway Beach, OR
- Conference: 2A Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
