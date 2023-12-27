Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 27?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Oliver Bjorkstrand a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- In 10 of 35 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Flames this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Bjorkstrand has accumulated four goals and seven assists.
- Bjorkstrand averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|13:30
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
