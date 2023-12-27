Sherman County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sherman County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sherman County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherman High School at Jordan Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 27
- Location: Jordan Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
