Union County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Union County, Oregon. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie City High School at Cove High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Grande High School at Powder Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
