Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Union County, Oregon. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie City High School at Cove High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM PT on December 27

2:15 PM PT on December 27 Location: Baker City, OR

Baker City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

La Grande High School at Powder Valley High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 27

4:00 PM PT on December 27 Location: Baker City, OR

Baker City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Imbler High School